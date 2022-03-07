Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 85% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 12:00 AM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
