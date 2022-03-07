 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 85% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 12:00 AM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

Local Weather

