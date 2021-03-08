Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
