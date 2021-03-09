 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

