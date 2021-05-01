Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

The Lake Geneva area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Lake Geneva, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.