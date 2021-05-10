Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.