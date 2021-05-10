Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
