Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

