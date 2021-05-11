Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
