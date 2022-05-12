The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 93. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Lake Geneva will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are…
Not only will well above normal temps persist for Wednesday and Thursday, the chance of rain and possibly severe storms will stick around as well, particularly in western Wisconsin. Here's the latest.
Showers from Madison to Kenosha today before we dry out for Friday night. Rain will make a comeback for Sunday though. Find out who has the best chance of seeing rain in our complete weekend forecast.
Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. A 53-degree low is forec…
This evening in Lake Geneva: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of r…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 deg…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, temperature…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thun…
Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshi…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Lake Genev…