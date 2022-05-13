Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Small chance of severe storms this evening in Wisconsin, but greater threat expected Friday
Record breaking heat again Thursday, but a cold front will begin to push into Wisconsin tonight. Showers and storms then look likely through Friday and some could be severe. Here's the latest info.
Today's temperature in Lake Geneva will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are…
Not only will well above normal temps persist for Wednesday and Thursday, the chance of rain and possibly severe storms will stick around as well, particularly in western Wisconsin. Here's the latest.
Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. A 53-degree low is forec…
This evening in Lake Geneva: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of r…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 deg…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thun…
Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshi…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Lake Genev…