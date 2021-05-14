Today's temperature in Lake Geneva will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mp…
Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tod…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be …
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 36F. NE winds at 10 to 15 mph, de…
Lake Geneva people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 d…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the foreca…
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.