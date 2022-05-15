 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lake Geneva community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular