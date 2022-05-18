Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
