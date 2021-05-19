 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Today's temperature in Lake Geneva will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

