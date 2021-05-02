 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tornado rages as hail comes down in Texas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics