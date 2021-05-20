 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Footage shows cyclone battering COVID-hit Mumbai

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics