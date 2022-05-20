Lake Geneva folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
