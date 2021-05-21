 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Footage shows cyclone battering COVID-hit Mumbai

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics