Lake Geneva people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
