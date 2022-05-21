Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.