Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.