Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
With a warm front and slow moving cold front working across the state, the weather is looking quite stormy through Friday. Severe storms are expected in spots. Here's everything you need to know.
Watch now: Not much rain today, but showers and storms likely across Wisconsin Wednesday with a big temp difference
With a warm front moving across the state, temperatures are going to vary significantly on Wednesday. Rain also looks likely with a small chance of severe storms. Here's the latest information.
Showers and storms likely across the state today, but the rain chance won't be going away completely for the weekend. See when rain is most likely and how cool it will get in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Small chance of severe storms in northern Wisconsin Wednesday, but threat spreads south for Thursday
Multiple rounds of rain are expected today thru Thursday night across Wisconsin. Severe storms can't be ruled out this evening, but a greater chance Thursday evening. Here's the latest information.
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva …
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in t…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for…
Lake Geneva people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunsh…