Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.