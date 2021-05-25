Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. There is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
