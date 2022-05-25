Today's temperature in Lake Geneva will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 85% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
