Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Today's temperature in Lake Geneva will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 85% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the East.