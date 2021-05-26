 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Today's temperature in Lake Geneva will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

