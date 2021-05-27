Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.