 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ana forms ahead of Atlantic hurricane season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics