Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.