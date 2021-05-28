Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Friday. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.