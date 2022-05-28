Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.