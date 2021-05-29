Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees toda…
Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We'…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls f…
Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay …
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 64F. Winds WSW at …
Today's temperature in Lake Geneva will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it wil…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Friday. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degr…