Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South.