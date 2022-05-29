Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Not much rain today, but showers and storms likely across Wisconsin Wednesday with a big temp difference
With a warm front moving across the state, temperatures are going to vary significantly on Wednesday. Rain also looks likely with a small chance of severe storms. Here's the latest information.
Rain likely for all of Wisconsin today. Storms are expected in the southern part of the state and a couple could produce hail and damaging wind. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.
Watch now: Drier for much of Wisconsin Thursday, but rain still likely for Madison and areas southeast
The rain chance is looking a lot lower for many in Wisconsin today, but showers and storms still look likely in the southeastern part of the state. Find out when we'll dry out in our updated forecast.
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
A little bit warmer and windier each day through Monday in Wisconsin. See how warm and windy it will get and when rain is possible in our complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunder…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva …
Lake Geneva folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. P…