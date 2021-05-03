 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

It will be a warm day in Lake Geneva. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 90% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

