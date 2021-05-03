It will be a warm day in Lake Geneva. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 90% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
