Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva today. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.