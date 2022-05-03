Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva today. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Scattered showers and a few weak storms this morning, but another round of rain is expected this afternoon with a few storms that could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Rain is expected the next three days across Wisconsin, but Saturday is looking the wettest. Damaging wind, hail, and even a tornado cannot be ruled out. Full details in our weekend weather outlook.
The unseasonably chilly weather will continue today with scattered rain and snow showers. The rain chance will continue for Friday, but will we finally see some warmer temperatures? Find out here.
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Temperatures will stay well below normal for late April Wednesday and Thursday. Cold enough that a rain/snow mix looks to return for some. Will it impact the Thursday morning commute? Find out here.
Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Lake Geneva …
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. There …
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW a…
Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. …