Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

