 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Lake Geneva people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Windy days in San Francisco make the Golden Gate Bridge sing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics