Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

