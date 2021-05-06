Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
