Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
