Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
