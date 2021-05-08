Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.