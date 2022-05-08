 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular