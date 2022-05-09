 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Today's temperature in Lake Geneva will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular