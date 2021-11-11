Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.