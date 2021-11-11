Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Lake Geneva people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degre…
Lake Geneva people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Expect perio…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 5…
Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degr…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Mainly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the …
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild…
Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies ar…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: A few clouds from time to time. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Lake Geneva folks should see …