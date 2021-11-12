Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
