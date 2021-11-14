 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular