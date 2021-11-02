Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.