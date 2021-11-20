 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular