 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2020 in Lake Geneva, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2020 in Lake Geneva, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics