Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
