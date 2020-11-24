 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2020 in Lake Geneva, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2020 in Lake Geneva, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva today. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics