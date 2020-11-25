 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2020 in Lake Geneva, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2020 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

