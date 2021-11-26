Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.