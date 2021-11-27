 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Saturday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular