It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Lake Geneva co…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Saturday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva Sunday, with temperatur…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees t…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecaste…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Tu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: A mostly clear sky. Low 16F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing i…
Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 16 degrees is t…
This evening in Lake Geneva: Considerable cloudiness. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Gene…